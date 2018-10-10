More on Saratoga Investment fiscal Q2 results

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) fiscal Q2 adjusted net investment per share increases to 69 cents per share from 64 cents in Q1 and 62 cents in the year-ago quarter

Adjusted NII yield 11.9% vs. 11.1% in Q1 and 11.3% in the year-ago quarter.

Net asset value $23.16 per share as of Aug. 31, 2018 vs. $23.06 as of May 31, 2018 and $22.37 as of Aug. 31, 2017.

Return on equity for last 12 months 11.6% in Q2, down from 14.9% in Q1 and up from 8.3% from a year ago.

AUM increased 14.4% to $392.9M as of Aug. 31, 2018 from $343.4M as of May 31, 2018. The rise reflects originations of $51.7M, offset by amortizations of $1.0M.

