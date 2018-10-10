Amazon adjusts pay hike to cover lost bonuses

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is making adjustments to its $15/hour minimum wage hike to ensure warehouse workers don’t lose money in the deal.

The company said today it would roll out additional raises for workers whose lost stock and bonuses amount to a compensation cut. The hourly additions have so far ranged from $0.25 to $2, depending on the facility and tenure. That adds to the extra $1/hour promised to those already making $15+.

Amazon will also replace stock awards given on employment anniversaries with cash bonuses totaling $1,500 after five years and $3,000 for each additional five years.

Previously: Amazon workers losing bonuses, stock awards in wage increase (Oct. 3)

Previously: Amazon sets $15 minimum wage for all U.S. employees (Oct. 2)