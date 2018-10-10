Vornado reports items affecting Q3 financial results

The items will be excluded from adjusted FFO per share and adjusted EPS figures.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO ) reports certain items for its quarter ended Sept. 30, 2018 will result in additional net income of 65 cents per diluted share and will cut FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions by 2 cents per diluted share.

$134.0M net gain (not included in FFO) from previously announced sale of 49.5% stake in 666 Fifth Ave. Office Condominium;

$7.3M of net income and FFO from repayment of 666 Fifth Ave. Office Condominium mortgage loan;

$8.0M of net loss and negative FFO related to the change in fair value of marketable securities;

$0.6M of net loss ($2.7M of negative FFO) from other items.