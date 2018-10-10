Stocks slammed even as bond yields keep rising; techs crushed

Stocks plunged while bond yields ticked higher near multi-year highs, an unusual combination that could be a warning of more stock market selling ahead, or at least until investors are scared enough to jump back into Treasurys.

"There's no flight to safety in bonds. That's a sea change," says Bleakley Advisory Group chief investment officer Peter Boockvar, as the 10-year Treasury yield added 2 bps to 3.23%, closing near a seven-year high.

Today marked the S&P 500's fifth straight decline, as surging bond yields and signs of inflation have spooked investors on the eve of the Q3 earnings season that profit margins could narrow, prompting a sharp drop in shares of fast-growing companies that have benefited from a decade of low interest rates.

High-growth FAANG names, which have been key leadership stocks for the bull market, fell hard: Facebook -4.1% , Amazon -6.2% , Apple -4.6% , Netflix -8.4% , Google -5% .

Technology ( -4.8% ) was the worst-performing S&P sector but financials, consumer discretionary, industrials, energy and communications all lost 3%-4%; the defensive-oriented utilities ( -0.5% ) group was the top performer but still finished in the red.

Technical breakdowns today were widespread: The S&P 500 fell below its 50-day moving average (2,879), the Dow slid below its 50-day MA, the Nasdaq tumbled below its 200-day MA, and the Russell 2000 slipped below its 200-day MA.