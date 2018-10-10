Stocks slammed even as bond yields keep rising; techs crushed

Stocks plunged while bond yields ticked higher near multi-year highs, an unusual combination that could be a warning of more stock market selling ahead, or at least until investors are scared enough to jump back into Treasurys.
"There's no flight to safety in bonds. That's a sea change," says Bleakley Advisory Group chief investment officer Peter Boockvar, as the 10-year Treasury yield added 2 bps to 3.23%, closing near a seven-year high.
Today marked the S&P 500's fifth straight decline, as surging bond yields and signs of inflation have spooked investors on the eve of the Q3 earnings season that profit margins could narrow, prompting a sharp drop in shares of fast-growing companies that have benefited from a decade of low interest rates.
High-growth FAANG names, which have been key leadership stocks for the bull market, fell hard: Facebook -4.1%, Amazon -6.2%, Apple -4.6%, Netflix -8.4%, Google -5%.
Technology (-4.8%) was the worst-performing S&P sector but financials, consumer discretionary, industrials, energy and communications all lost 3%-4%; the defensive-oriented utilities (-0.5%) group was the top performer but still finished in the red.
Technical breakdowns today were widespread: The S&P 500 fell below its 50-day moving average (2,879), the Dow slid below its 50-day MA, the Nasdaq tumbled below its 200-day MA, and the Russell 2000 slipped below its 200-day MA.
U.S. November WTI crude oil settled -2.4% to $73.17/bbl even as Hurricane Michael disrupts production in the Gulf of Mexico.
