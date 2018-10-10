Investar Bank to acquire Mainland Bank, Texas for ~$19.9M

Investar Holding (NASDAQ:ISTR) and its subsidiary Investar Bank announces acquisition of Mainland Bank, a Texas state bank headquartered in Texas City, Texas.

The transaction is valued at ~$19.9M or $79.22 per share, based upon the closing price of Investar’s common stock of $26.07 on October 10, 2018. Shareholders of Mainland Bank will receive 3.0389 shares of Investar common stock.

The transaction is expected to be ~3% accretive to earnings in 2019 and 1% dilutive to tangible book value at closing.

Mainland Bank had ~$131.3M in assets, $87.7M in net loans, $113.0M in deposits with $55.7M in noninterest-bearing accounts, $12.7M in stockholders’ equity, and a loan-to-deposit ratio of 79%, as of June 30, 2018.

The transaction is expected to close in the 1Q19 and is subject to customary closing conditions.