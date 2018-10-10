Bayer wins new trial on punitive damages in $289M glyphosate case

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) surged more than 9% into the close following news that its Monsanto unit will get a new trial on the $250M in punitive damages awarded by a jury to a dying man who alleged the company’s Roundup weedkiller gave him cancer.

A judge at San Francisco’s Superior Court of California granted the company’s motion for a new trial on punitive damages, according to court filings.

In August, a jury said Monsanto failed to warn the man and other consumers of the cancer risks posed by its glyphosate-based weedkillers, and awarded $39M in compensatory damages and $250M in punitive damages.