Wireless players file to bid in first millimeter wave auctions

The FCC is preparing its first-ever auctions for valuable airwaves -- millimeter wave spectrum key to 5G advancement -- and some of the usual competitors are lining up for a chance to bid.

FierceWireless notes that AT&T Spectrum Frontiers (NYSE:T), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), U.S. Cellular (NYSE:USM), Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) and Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) are among the bidders filing for a 28 GHz auction set to begin Nov. 14.

Meanwhile, AT&T, Verizon, Cox Communications, Starry Spectrum Holdings, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular and Windstream are among the filers for a 24 GHz auction, set to begin after bidding wraps up in the 28 GHz auction.

The 28 GHz auction will offer 3,072 Upper Microwave Flexible Use Service licenses; the 24 GHz auction will offer 2,909 UMFUS licenses.