Murphy Oil, Petrobras to form deepwater Gulf of Mexico JV

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) +1.6% after-hours as it agrees to form a new strategic joint venture with Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) comprised of the two company's Gulf of Mexico producing assets, with MUR overseeing the operations.

MUR says it will pay $900M to PBR, which also will earn additional contingent consideration of as much as $150M if certain price and production thresholds are exceeded through 2025.

MUR says the JV, which will be owned 80% by MUR and 20% by PBR, will add 41K net boe/day (97% oil) to its Gulf of Mexico production and increases its overall oil-weighted production by nine percentage points to 61% post-closing.