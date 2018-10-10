Lilis Energy announces new credit agreement conversion of lien term loan

Lilis Energy (NYSEMKT:LLEX) enters into a five-year, $500M credit agreement that provides for a senior secured reserve based revolving credit facility with an initial borrowing base of $95M

The credit facility matures on October 10, 2023

Additionally, the Company announces exchange of ~$68M of existing second lien term debt for a combination of preferred and common equity.

Concurrently, Lilis will issue an additional $25M tack-on to the existing Series C Preferred equity.

LLEX reaffirms to remain on track to meet 2018 production exit rate of 8,000 boepd guidance