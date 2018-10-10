Trump: The Fed has 'gone crazy' by continuing to raise rates

"The Fed has gone crazy," Pres. Trump says in reaction to today's stock market plunge. "It's a correction that we've been waiting for for a long time, but I really disagree with what the Fed is doing."

Based on today's rout, which caps five straight declines on the S&P 500, investors appear to agree; the losing streak follows Fed Chair Powell's Oct. 3 comment that the central bank is "a long way" from getting rates to neutral.

The stock market drop will not stop the Fed from normalizing rates, but that's a good thing, economist Mohamed El-Erian tells CNBC.

"It's not an easy transition. It's going to be volatile but over the long term it's better for the health and robustness of markets," El-Erian says, adding that he expects the pullback to be temporary because of strong U.S. economic growth.

