Barrick Gold maintains gold production guidance after Q3 results

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) reaffirms its FY 2018 gold production forecast after announcing preliminary Q3 output of 1.15M oz., up 8% Q/Q, primarily due to improved throughput and grade at Barrick Nevada.

ABX expects to produce 4.5M-5M oz. of gold for the full year, including an anticipated 1.25M oz. in Q4, at an all-in sustaining cost of $765-$815/oz.

ABX also maintains its 2018 copper production forecast of 345M-410M lbs., at an all-in-sustaining cost of $2.55-$2.85/lb.

Preliminary Q3 copper production was 106M lbs., up 28% Q/Q, mostly due to higher production at the Lumwana mine in Zambia; all-in sustaining costs are expected to fall 10%-12% from the previous quarter.

ABX also sees its 2018 effective tax rate at 48%-50% - assuming a $1,200/oz. gold price for the rest of the year - up from a previous forecast of 44%-46%, because of lower than expected sales from lower-tax mines.