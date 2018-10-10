SQM controlling shareholder seeks to block stake sale to Chinese miner

SQM's controlling shareholder files suit with Chile’s Constitutional Court seeking to block the deal allowing the sale of 24.99% of the lithium miner to China’s Tianqi Lithium.

The lawsuit alleges Chile’s antitrust court last week failed to follow due process when it approved a settlement between Tianqi and Chilean regulators allowing Tianqi to purchase the stake.

The Pampa Group, controlled by former SQM president Julio Ponce, alleges the five-member court approved the agreement “practically in secret,” and asks to “urgently suspend” the deal.