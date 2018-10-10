Allogene prices IPO at top of range

Clinical-state biotech Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) has priced its initial public offering at the top of its range, IPO Boutique says.

The company priced 16M shares at $18 each.

That's the top of a marketed range of $16-$18 each, making for a raise of $288M.

The company is run by biotech veterans Arie Belldegrun and David C. Chang.

It's set to debut tomorrow on Nasdaq Global Select Market.

