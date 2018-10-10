BMW hikes stake in Chinese JV to 75% with €3.6B deal

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) says it will pay €3.6B ($4.2B) to increase its stake in its main Chinese joint venture with partner Brilliance Automotive to 75% from 50%, the first such move by a foreign automaker as China's government sets to relax ownership rules on foreign auto ventures in the market.

BMW says the aim of its move was to help increase production capacity at its existing manufacturing sites in Shenyang and "expand the localization of additional models including new energy vehicles."

The deal will close in 2022 when China lifts rules capping foreign ownership of auto ventures.