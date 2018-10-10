Century Aluminum inks two-year power extension for South Carolina smelter

Century Aluminum (CENX -5.8% ) says it signed a two-year extension of its contract with electricity provider Santee Cooper, which will keep its Mount Holly smelter in South Carolina open through at least year-end 2020.

Under the extension, CENX may buy 75% of the power for Mount Holly on the open market with Santee Cooper providing the rest; electricity is the smelter's single biggest production cost, accounting for 40% of expenses.

CENX says the extension will let it continue negotiations to eventually buy all of its power on the open market, which it currently does at its Kentucky smelters and has been seeking to do at Mount Holly since at least 2015, when the last contract extension was signed.