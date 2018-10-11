Sears skips payments to vendors

Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) has started to miss payments to vendors, according to Reuters, as it prepares to file for bankruptcy in the coming days.

It's not immediately clear how widespread the issue was and how it would affect Sears' supply chain ahead of the holiday shopping season, but vendors could stop shipments if they are worried about the U.S. department store operator's payments.

