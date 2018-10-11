ESM chief: Can't compare Italy debt to Greece

It's "not quite fair" to draw comparisons between the current concerns about Italy's budget deficit targets and Greece at the height of the its debt crisis, according to the managing director of Europe's bailout fund.

"Because (Italy's) deficits were relatively small, there's a current account surplus for Italy, we know that a lot of the Italian sovereign debt is financed by residents because savings of the Italian private sector is very high," Klaus Regling told CNBC.

