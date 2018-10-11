Michael slams Florida, charges into Southeast

Downgraded to a tropical storm early Thursday over south-central Georgia, Michael continued to weaken but was still menacing the Southeast with rains, winds and flooding.

The storm knocked out 42% of U.S. Gulf daily crude production yesterday, and left wide range destruction and at least one person dead.

Estimated as the strongest hurricane to hit the U.S. since 1969, Michael is projected to cause roughly $30B in damage and lost economic productivity.

