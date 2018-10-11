Stock rout continues after major selloff

A mix of higher bond yields and growth worries are continuing to take their toll on the markets, with equities across Asia and Europe getting slammed overnight after a bloodbath in the U.S.

Led by tech carnage, the S&P 500 and the Dow posted their biggest daily declines since Feb. 8, while the Cboe Volatility index (VIX) surged 43.9% to 22.96.

Adding to the worries were several statements from President Trump that referenced a long-awaited "correction" and said that the "Fed is going loco" by raising rates.

Asia: Nikkei -4% ; Hang Seng -3.5% ; Shanghai -5.2% ; Sensex -2.5% .

Europe: FTSE 100 -1.8% ; CAC 40 -1.5% ; DAX -1.3% .

U.S. futures: Dow -1.3% ; S&P -1.1% ; Nasdaq -1.1% .

Oil is down 2% at $71.72/bbl, gold is 0.7% higher at $1202/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 7 bps to 3.15%.

