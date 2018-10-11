Travelport wins tender for sole distribution supplier to Air India

Travelport (NYSE:TVPT) had won a competitive tender process undertaken by Air India for the sole provision of distribution of its domestic flight content in the airline's home market, effective from November 2018 and be fully implemented by the end of 2019.

Gordon Wilson, Travelport's President and CEO, commented, "Travelport is delighted to have been selected by Air India to provide these services. It is another welcome endorsement of our technology and our services in India. It was a tough process. We faced stiff competition from our rivals and rigorous examination by the airline's team. We look forward to implementing the agreement and delivering a world-class service to the airline."