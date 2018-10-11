Algonquin Power & Utilities prices $250M subordinated debt offering

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) has priced $250M aggregate principal amount of 6.875% fixed-to-floating subordinated notes due October 17, 2078.

The sale of the Notes is expected to close on or about October 17.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of outstanding indebtedness.

The company also intends to apply for listing of the Notes on the New York Stock Exchange.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional $37.5M aggregate principal amount of Notes.