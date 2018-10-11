Green Plains Partners to sell ethanol storage assets to Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) to sell its storage and transportation assets and transfer railcar leases associated with the Lakota, Iowa, Bluffton, Ind. and Riga, Mich. ethanol facilities to Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) for $120.9M.

Green Plains Partners will receive 8.9M units owned by Green Plains Inc. as payment for the transaction and has also entered into an amendment with Green Plains Trade Group LLC to extend the Ethanol Storage and Throughput Agreement for three years.

The transaction is anticipated to close during Q4.