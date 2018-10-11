MEI Pharma and Beigene collaborates to evaluate ME-401 in combination with zanubrutinib in patients with b-cell malignancies

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) and BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) clinically collaborates to evaluate the safety and efficacy of MEI's ME-401, an investigational PI3K delta inhibitor, in combination with BeiGene's zanubrutinib, an investigational BTK inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with B-cell malignancies.
Under the terms of agreement, MEI will amend its ongoing Phase 1b trial to include evaluation of ME-401 in combination with zanubrutinib in patients with B-cell malignancies.
Study costs will be shared equally by the parties. MEI and BeiGene, both will retain full commercial rights for respective products.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox