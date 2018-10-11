MEI Pharma and Beigene collaborates to evaluate ME-401 in combination with zanubrutinib in patients with b-cell malignancies

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) and BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) clinically collaborates to evaluate the safety and efficacy of MEI's ME-401, an investigational PI3K delta inhibitor, in combination with BeiGene's zanubrutinib, an investigational BTK inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with B-cell malignancies.

Under the terms of agreement, MEI will amend its ongoing Phase 1b trial to include evaluation of ME-401 in combination with zanubrutinib in patients with B-cell malignancies.

Study costs will be shared equally by the parties. MEI and BeiGene, both will retain full commercial rights for respective products.