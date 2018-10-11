Tailored Brands announces repricing of senior secured term loan

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) has completed repricing of its $896M senior secured term loan at par and reduces the interest rate applicable to the Company’s term loan by 25 basis points from LIBOR plus 350 basis points to LIBOR plus 325 basis points.

The maturity date of the term loan is April 9, 2025, and all other material provisions remain unchanged.

Tailored Brands (TLRD) Chief Financial Officer Jack Calandra said, “The repricing of our term loan reflects our improved credit profile and will reduce our annual cash interest expense by more than $2 million. We are pleased to have completed this transaction and will continue to evaluate opportunities to further improve our capital structure.”