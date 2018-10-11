Chances of another Brexit referendum?

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair sees a 50-50 chance of getting another Brexit referendum as Theresa May is unlikely to secure a majority for any divorce deal in parliament.

While she is reportedly moving closer to clinching a deal with the EU, there is uncertainty on whether she could sell it at home with only six months to go before the U.K.'s scheduled exit from the bloc.

