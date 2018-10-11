Walker & Dunlop arranges $61M in financing for Trophy Retail Development in Washington, D.C.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) structured $61M in financing for the recapitalization of The Shops at Dakota Crossing, a 140,000 square-foot trophy retail center in Washington, D.C. The structured finance team replaced the existing construction capital stack with a stretch senior bridge loan, which also provides for future funding based on additional leasing and capital costs.

The final phase of development was 98% pre-leased with a diverse mix of national and local tenants including the city's first Costco, Lowe's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Marshalls, PetSmart, Chick-fil-A, and Starbucks.

