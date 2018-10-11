Chemesis International (OTCQB:CADMF) has reached a fulfillment and distribution agreement for the ultra-premium Julian Marley JuJu Royal brand for Southern California operations.

CEO, Edgar Montero said, “Brands that require high quality services are recognizing our ability to consistently handle full compliance capacity for all of their high-quality products. As Chemesis (OTCQB:CADMF) gains more exposure in the market place, we anticipate the need for quality reliable services to continue to rise. Agreements such as this will ensure we are able to build stable, long term value for the Company.”