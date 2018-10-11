McDonald's franchisees ready to take action

About 400 McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) franchisees met in Tampa yesterday to plot how to set up an independent operators' association as a vehicle to push for change with the restaurant company.

One of the major complaints of the group is that the costs of updating stores with new refrigerators for fresh beef and self-ordering kiosks haven't been offset by a higher level of sales.

Stated goals coming out of the meeting are for McDonald's U.S. franchisees to see 5% same-store sales growth this year and be cash flow positive for two years following the store remodel project.