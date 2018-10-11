Tetra Bio-Pharma’s PPP002 on track after Type C meeting with FDA

Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCQB:TBPMF) has received the response letter for a Type C meeting with the FDA for PPP002, its dronabinol AdVersa mucoadhesive product.

The meeting was held to confirm that the proposed chemistry and manufacturing and non-clinical development plan for PPP002 for the 505(b)(2) is acceptable.

The FDA established that Tetra Bio-Pharma’s proposed bridging strategy fulfilled all the requirements of the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for the product PPP002.

The FDA also provided feedback on the chemistry and manufacturing aspects of the drug development plan and further confirmed that the product control strategy and quality of the PPP002 buccal tablets was acceptable thereby determining that Tetra Bio-Pharma’s plan is on track for drug approval.

Tetra, along with its partner IntelGenx Corp, is developing this product in U.S. for the indication of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and anorexia and weight loss in people with AIDS.