SEC still supports Tesla settlement

The SEC, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Elon Musk entered a joint filing late with the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York in support of the settlement proposal in front of Judge Alison Nathan.

The filing states that the settlement resolution "is in the best interest of investors, including Tesla shareholders" and should be approved.

Speculation that the SEC could back out of the settlement arose last week when Elon Musk sent a mocking tweet referencing the "Shortseller Enrichment Commission."

Shares of Tesla are down 1.50% in premarket trading to $253.02.

