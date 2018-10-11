RingCentral to acquire Dimelo

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) to acquire Dimelo for an undisclosed term and is expected to close in Q4.

The acquisition is not estimated to have a material financial impact for FY2018.

“In today’s digital world, engaging with customers over digital channels is crucial to business success,” said Vlad Shmunis, chairman, founder, and CEO, RingCentral. “With Dimelo, consumer-facing enterprises can transform how they engage with their customers. Simply put, Dimelo enables companies to vastly improve their customer interactions by delivering world-class integrated experiences across a multitude of digital channels. We’re excited to welcome the Dimelo team to RingCentral!”