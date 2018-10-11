Corporate Office Properties Trust gets new $800M credit line

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) and its operating partnership get an $800M line of credit to replace its existing $800M credit line that was scheduled to mature in May 2019.

New credit facility matures March 10, 2023 and has two six-month extension options.

Interest rate is LIBOR + 77.5-145 basis points; based on COPT's current credit ratings, initial spread over LIBOR is 110 bps.

Recently, Fitch Ratings affirmed COPT's corporate and unsecured debt ratings at BBB- (the lowest investment-grade rating) and revised its outlook to positive from stable.

