Lithia and Shift expand partnership

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) announced that Shift has secured a credit line for acquiring used vehicle inventory.

The floor plan facility will enable Shift to access financing to scale to over $1B in revenue while reducing interest expense, resulting in a 70% reduction in cost per dollar floored.

“We want the partnership with Shift to be more than a financial investment,” said Bryan DeBoer, Lithia President and CEO. “This is the first of several milestones identifying areas of partnership between our companies. As Lithia and Shift grow and gain efficiencies, we can further increase our ownership, strengthening the bond between our organizations.”