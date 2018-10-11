Citi upgrades GoDaddy after correction

Citi upgrades GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) from Neutral to Buy with a $86 price target.

Analyst Mark May cites the marked correction, leading to a more attractive valuation for a company that’s a “nicely profitable, high FCF generative business with highly recurring subscription-based revenue, a stable competitive landscape, and a strong management team with a track record of execution.”

Forecasts put revenue growth up 15% in Q3, 14% in Q4, and 11% in 2019.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.