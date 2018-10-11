Delta +1% after strong earnings

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) reports operating revenue of $11.95B in Q3 to largely match the expectation of analysts. An almost 20% jump in premium product ticket revenue helped boost the airline's revenue tally.

Adjusted pre-tax income for the quarter was $1.6B.

Unit revenues excluding refinery sales increased 4.3% Y/Y, driven by strong demand and improving yields.

Cost per available seat mile came in flat compared to a year ago.

Looking ahead, Delta sees full-year revenue growth of about 8% to land at the high end of its prior guidance range. Q4 EPS of $1.10 to $1.30 is anticipated vs. $1.25 consensus.

Shares of Delta are up 1.29% in premarket trading to $50.35.

