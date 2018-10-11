Compugen up 18% premarket on collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb team in study of doublet therapy in solid tumors

Thinly traded micro cap Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) is up 18% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announced collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) evaluating the combination of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody, and Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Compugen will sponsor the two-part Phase 1 study that will enroll patients with non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast and endometrial cancers.

BMY will make a $12M equity investment in CGEN via the purchase of ~2.4M shares of common stock at $4.95 per share. The transaction should close tomorrow, October 12.

CGEN will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the partnership.