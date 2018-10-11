BNY Mellon names AmEx's Nuvvula to lead corporate technology

BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK) names Bhargavi Nuvvula to lead its corporate technology organization, bolstering its technology focus.

She comes from American Express India, where she was head of technology. Earlier in her career she held senior technology roles at Amazon and Microsoft.

Nuvvula will report to Nitin Chandel, head of BNY Mellon Technology, India. BNY Mellon says the appointment signals the shift of BNY Mellon Technology India from a remote technology provider to one of several top talent technology hubs around the world.

