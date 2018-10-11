Trevena discloses change of Phase 3 endpoints for oliceridine after FDA discussions

In an 8-K filed today, Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) discloses that the FDA did not initially agree with its proposed primary endpoints of the two Phase 3 clinical trials, APOLLO-1 and APOLLO-2, supporting its marketing application for pain med oliceridine. The discussions with the agency primarily occurred in an End-of-Phase 2 meeting held on April 28, 2016.

Per FDA feedback, the company changed the primary endpoint for both studies to the response rate (at 48 and 24 hours, respectively) instead of a 30% improvement in summed pain intensity difference (SPID). The agency also required the inclusion of discontinuations in the non-responder groups.

The Ad Com meeting is taking place today.