Axsome Therapeutics establishes Axsome Pain and Primary Care business unit to enhance value of non-CNS assets

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) creates Axsome Pain and Primary Care (Axsome PPC), a new business unit to house, manage, develop and enhance the value of Axsome’s non-CNS assets. The assets in Axsome PPC include the Company’s pain and primary care product candidates and related intellectual property.

Axsome’s core CNS portfolio currently includes three differentiated, clinical-stage product candidates: AXS-05, AXS-07 and AXS-09.

The assets in Axsome PPC include three Phase 3-stage product candidates. Two of the product candidates (AXS-06 and AXS-02) are being developed directly by Axsome, and one of the candidates (neridronate) is covered by Axsome’s intellectual property portfolio.

These product candidates are being developed for five different indications including the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, the pain of knee osteoarthritis, chronic low back pain, and complex regional pain syndrome.

The intellectual property of Axsome PPC includes 145 issued and more than 90 pending patents which provide protection as far as 2036. Of the current portfolio, 21 issued or allowed patents cover the use of neridronate for pain, including 10 patents that specifically cover CRPS, providing patent protection out to 2033.