Walmart and PayPal team up for financial products

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) will roll out PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) cash-in and cash-out money services at its stores for a fee of $3 per service.

It's the first time PayPal mobile app users will be able to take cash out of their PayPal account in a brick-and-mortar store. They'll also be able to load cash into their PayPal balance at Walmart stores.

In addition, PayPal Cash Mastercard customers can access their cash balance using Walmart service desks, ATMs, and cash registers for the same fee.

PayPal cash-in is immediately available at Walmart, and cash-out will be available at all U.S. Walmart locations by early November.

PayPal shares are down 2.1% in premarket trading, while Walmart shares fall 1.1% .

