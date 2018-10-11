Studio City preps for IPO

Studio City International Holdings (MSC) plans to offer 28.8M ADSs in a price range of $10.50 to $12.50.

The Macau casino/resort operator will raise $331M at the midpoint of the range and have a market value of ~$854M.

Studio City discloses that revenue grew from $69M in 2015 to $540M last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $154M for the six months ending on June 30 from $124M for the comparable period a year ago.

Key competitors include Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF) and through their Macau subsidiaries - Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) and MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM).

SEC F-1