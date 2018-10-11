Enbridge to resume operations on B.C. gas pipeline after fire at adjacent line

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) says it received approval last night from Canada's National Energy Board to restart operations on a 30-inch natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia, after a fire in an adjacent line caused disruptions for refineries in the northwest U.S.

ENB isolated and depressurized a 36-inch pipeline, which carries gas to the Pacific Northwest, after it ruptured and caused a huge fire; an adjacent 30-inch pipeline also was depressurized as a precaution.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) declared force majeure late yesterday on several of its rate schedules which informed shippers their delivery of gas was being curtailed; the B.C. utility estimates 70% of its ~1M customers could lose gas supply due to the incident.