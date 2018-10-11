Europe down nearly 2% in wake of U.S. selloff

The selloff in Europe is rather contained given the carnage in the U.S. yesterday - the Stoxx 600 is down 1.8% , led by the FTSE (NYSEARCA:EWU) and CAC 40 (NYSEARCA:EWQ) with 1.7% declines .

Checking Italian bonds, the 10-year yield is up 9 basis points to 3.595%. German 10-year Bund yields are down 3 basis points to 0.528%.

The bigger picture on European shares isn't nearly as pretty - the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is off nearly 11% YTD vs. the S&P 500's 3% gain .

