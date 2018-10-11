Horizon Technology Finance provides investment portfolio update

HRZN funded seven new loans in the 3Q18 totaling $24.2M.

The company had liquidity events from four portfolio companies consisting of the sale of warrants or equity in portfolio companies, loan prepayments, sale of owned assets or receipt of success fees.

The company closed new loan commitments totaling $37.5M to three companies, compared to $38.8M in 2Q18.

The company's unfunded loan approvals and commitments all priced at floating interest rates, were $47M to eight companies compared to a committed backlog of $29.2M to seven companies as of June 30, 2018.

As of September 30, 2018, Horizon held a portfolio of warrant and equity positions in 78 portfolio companies, including 64 private companies, which provides the potential for future additional returns to Horizon's shareholders.

Press Release