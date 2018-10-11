Square sinks 10.4% premarket following CFO exit announcement

Square (NYSE:SQ) dives 10.4% in premarket trading as news of its CFO imminent departure "introduces a significant new element of uncertainty into the company story that may further weigh on its valuation," according to a note written by BTIG analyst Mark Palmer.

Sarah Friar's role is more "expansive and crucial" than a typical CFO since CEO Jack Dorsey splits his time between Square and Twitter, where he's also CEO, he writes.

Palmer reiterates his sell rating and $30 price target.

