Big banks pressure Sears for asset liquidation

A group of lenders that includes Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo is pushing Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) hard to liquidate assets under a Chapter 7 bankruptcy, according to The Wall Street Journal. The banks aren't buying that a reorganization plan pitched by Sears is in their best interest.
The clock is ticking on Sears with $134M in loan payments due next Monday.
For traders with steely nerves, shares of Sears are down 9.58% in premarket trading to $0.44. Where do they land at the end of the week?
