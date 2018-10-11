Stifel adds in M&A potential to Papa John's PT

Stifel lifts its price target on Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) due to the potential for M&A action.

"We are conflicted in our view of PZZA because fundamentals remain poor, but we believe this performance has likely motivated the company to move quickly to take advantage of a white-hot restaurant M&A market," writes the Stifel team.

"Although we believe completing a deal will be extremely challenging, we believe raising the probability of occurrence is reasonable," adds the firm.

While Stifel's PT of $48 on PZZA is still below the current market price, it stands 26% higher than the prior PT.

Shares of Papa John's are down 1.41% in premarket trading to $53.25 vs. a 52-week trading range of $38.05 to $71.63.

Sources: MarketWatch, Bloomberg