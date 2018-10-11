NSA security adviser says "nobody's found anything" on Chinese chips

NSA senior adviser for cybersecurity Rob Joyce tells Politico that “nobody’s found anything” regarding Bloomberg Businessweek’s report of malicious Chinese chips planted in Super Micro (NASDAQ:SMCI) components to spy on U.S. companies.

Joyce: “I’ve got all sorts of commercial industry freaking out and just losing their minds about this concern, and nobody’s found anything … There’s no there there yet.”

Alleged victims Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Super Micro, and China have all denied the reports. Telecoms rushed out to deny a follow-up report’s claim that a major U.S. telecom found chips.

Joyce says these companies would “suffer a world of hurt” if regulators determined they were lying, suggesting the denials are truthful.

Source: 9to5Mac.

