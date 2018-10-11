PAR shareholder writes board asking for sale

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) shareholder ADW Capital sends a letter to the board requesting a sale of the company.

ADW holds a 10.3% stake in PAR and outlines its alleged strategic errors from the past five years that include three CEO resignations, the firing of a CFO over an “unauthorized investment”, and a continuing SEC investigation with no clear end in sight.

ADW says denying the company’s “failures and remaining complacent” will allow competitors a chance to “catch up” especially since the competition is “raising capital at unprecedented valuations” and investing heavily in growth.