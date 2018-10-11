Rio warns of additional $130M hit from old alumina contracts

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) warns of an additional $130M hit to Q3 profits from old contracts to supply alumina, on top of a $178M impact from the contracts in the first six months of the year.

Rio supplies 2.2M metric tons/year of alumina to customers at a percentage of benchmark aluminum prices, but unlike alumina, which has shot up in value this year following a string of outages and disruptions, aluminum on the London Metal Exchange has fallen in value, hurting Rio.

The company says a 10% rise in the alumina price would cut earnings by $100M, and every 10% drop in the aluminum price would cost it $60M.

RIO -0.7% pre-market.

ETFs: FOIL, JJUB